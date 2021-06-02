'Khuda Gawah' Cast: Check Out All The Actors Who Were A Part Of This Action-drama

Khuda Gawah is a 1992 drama movie directed and written by Mukul S.Anand. The film revolves around Badshah Khan who comes to India to find the killer of his fiancee Benazir's father so that he can impress her. Badshah Khan sets on a journey to find the head of Habibullah who killed Benazir's father to win her heart. He succeeds in his mission but is caught by a jailor named Ranveer Singh. Badshah promises to return and surrender himself after marrying Benazir within a month but things get messy when Habibullah's brother comes for a revenge. Read on to know more about the Khuda Gawah cast and their work credits.

Khuda Gawah cast

Sridevi as Benazir

The cast of Khuda Gawah had Sridevi playing the role of protagonist Benazir. Sridevi was a part of some legendary movies like Nagina , English Vinglish, and Chand Ka Tukdaa. She even won an International Indian Film Academy award for her role in Mom in 2017.

Nagarjuna Akkineni as Raja Mirza

Nagarjuna Akkineni plays the role of Inspector Raja Mirza in the movie. Nagarjuna has collaborated with Sridevi on many projects like Govinda Govinda and Aakhri Poratam. Nagarjuna was also seen in the movie Mr. Bechara with Sridevi.

Shilpa Shirodhkar as Heena Sethi

Shilpa Shirodhkar plays the role of Heena Sethi in the movie. Shilpa has been a part of movies like Apradhi , Hum Hai Bemisal, and Ek Mutthi Aasman. Shilpa also played a crucial role in the recent release, Gangs of Benaras.



Danny Dengzongpa as Khuda Baksh

Danny Dengzongpa has been part of many popular movies. He appeared in movies like Baby, Enthiran and Jai Ho. He even played a crucial role in Manikarnika.

Vikram Gokhale as Ranveer Singh Sethi

Vikram Gokhale plays the role of jailer Ranveer Singh in the movie. He has been a part of popular movies like Bhool Bhulaiya, Natsamrat, Virrudh and Mission Mangal. He was last seen in the web series Avrodh.

Amitabh Bachchan as Badshah Khan



He plays the role of protagonist in the movie.

