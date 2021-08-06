'Khuda Haafiz 2': Director Faruk Kabir Is Elated To Meet UP-based Politicians; See Pics

Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz 2 recently went on floors in Lucknow, wherein several ministers, including Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sidharth Nath Singh, visited the movie set and interacted with the team while extending them luck. The film is helmed by Faruk Kabir. A picture from the sets of the film has been doing rounds on the internet where Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sidharth Nath Singh can be seen holding the film's clapperboard along with the team.

Khuda Haafiz 2 director Faruk Kabir welcomes politicians on set

According to ANI, speaking about his meeting with the politicians, Faruk Kabir, who is helming the film, said: "Mr. Sidharth Nath Singh is a well-wisher. He wants to ensure a safe working environment for filmmakers and actors in Uttar Pradesh amid Covid-19, hence he's been very supportive. He wants more and more Bollywood films to be shot in the state under the esteemed leadership of Shri Yogi Adityanath.".

(Pic credit: ANI)

Apart from Vidyut and Shivaleeka, the movie will have Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, Nawab Shah, and Vipin Sharma in pivotal roles. Earlier, the actor-turned producer, Vidyut Jammwal had taken to his Twitter handle and shared a picture posing with Shivaleeka, Faruk, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak who was holding a clapperboard in which 'MAHURAT' was written. Sharing the picture, Vidyut, in his caption mentioned the movie is going to be intense and tagged all his co-actors and director. The movie is a sequel to the film Khuda Hafiz that was released in the year 2020. The movie got a digital release on Amazon Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to theatres being shut. The movie told the story of Sameer Chaudhary played by Vidyut Jammwal who rescues his wife Nargis from the Middle East as she falls into the claws of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Vidyut recently completed 10 years in the entertainment industry in April this year. He announced his home banner Action Hero Films with Abbas Sayyed on board as co-producer. On July 19, the actor announced his first project under his home banner. The production house will helm a thriller film titled, IB 71 in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

IMAGE: FARUKKABIR/Instagram

