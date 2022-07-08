'Khuda Haafiz 2': Fans Hail Vidyut's Top-notch Action, Praise Chemistry With Shivaleeka

After impressing fans with their stellar acting in Khuda Haafiz, actors Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi are once again back with the sequel of the action-thriller - Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. After battling the flesh traders in the first installment, the two stars who play the role of Sameer Chaudhary and Nargis Chaudhary have once again back to India with an intention to start afresh.

With the first part that released on OTT in 2020, the sequel witnessed a theatrical run on July 8. Given Vidyut’s impeccable acrobatic stunts and high-octane action sequences which forms the crux of the story, it makes it even more special for the moviegoers and fans to watch it in theatres on the first day.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha Twitter review

Soon after the release, excited fans who were thrilled to watch the stupendous performance of the actor hailed him along with director Faruk Kabir's writing. The story of the film chronicles the couple whose adopted daughter Nandini is kidnapped by a bratty group of boys from her school. What follows next is a series of gut-wrenching events, struggle, and vengeance where Vidyut takes the baton of managing the film on his shoulders alone.

Die-heart fans who waited for a long to witness the film in cinemas expressed their take on the same. One of the users reviewed and wrote, “Hello @VidyutJammwal sir Today I watched #KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha movie, Amazing performance.” Another user shared a picture from the theatre with friends while sharing happiness. “Watching #KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha 1st day 1st show with friends,” the Twitter user wrote. A third fan of the actor wrote that he found the first part quite ‘gripping.’ “1st Half: GRIPPING. # #KhudaHaafiz2.” Another mentioned, “#KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha will surprise you with its execution.”

Hello @VidyutJammwal sir Today I watched #KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha movie, Amazing performance. And great action and acting. After a long time, saw such a big film on such a big screen, Thank you #KhudaHaafiz2 Team.♥️@ShivaleekaO@faruk_kabir — Ashish Kumar (@AshishKumarIM) July 8, 2022

#KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha will surprise you with its execution. It is way more Brutal than part 1, rightfully certified A. @VidyutJammwal and @ShivaleekaO look so good and convincing as a pair while the female antagonist is one of the major highlights of #KhudaHaafiz2 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 8, 2022

Cinematography by Jitan Harmeet Singh is top class while background music by Amar Mohile helps to advance the scenes. The action is choreographed by Yannick Ben, Amin Khatib, Vidyut Jammwal, and Faruk Kabir and is the highlight of the entire film. Vidyut just nails each and every action scene like a pro. Going by the reviews, it seems that the first-day collection of the film is going to be high and it is sure to garner the interest of the movie buffs over the weekend. Apart from raw brutality, the film also highlights some of the burning issues in society, such as abduction and rapes of juvenile kids and much more which makes it a must-watch.

IMAGE: Instagram/MeVidyutJammwal