'Khuda Haafiz 2' Team Apologizes For Hurting Religious Sentiments; Amends Song's Lyrics

Khuda Haafiz 2 makers were embroiled in a controversy after members of the Shia community expressed concern over the film's Haq Hussain song. The team eventually issued a statement, apologizing to the community for hurting their religious sentiments while also making changes to the track.

Makers said the objections were raised due to the word 'Hussain' and the use of Zanjeer. They further clarified that no member of the Shia community has been presented in a bad light in the film.

Khuda Haafiz 2 team apologises for hurting religious sentiments

"We the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha take cognizance of the concerns expressed by a few people of the Shia community and sincerely apologise for the fact that elements of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ have unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Objections were raised by a few people of the community for the word ‘Hussain’ and the use of zanjeer," the statement read.

Makers added that with the consultation of the CBFC Censor board, they have now removed 'Zanjeer blades' from the song, while also changing the lyrics of the song Haq Hussain to Junoon Hai. "Please know that no Shia community member has been captured in the wrong light in the film nor does the film show any person of the Shia community attacking anyone," they added.

Clarifying their stance, they added that the track was 'created with the most pious intent' to celebrate the glory of Imam Hussain. "Keeping the sentiments of the Shia sect in mind, we have made the aforementioned changes," the statement concluded.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead role. The film, which comes as a sequel to Jammwal’s 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz, is all set to hit theatres on July 8, 2022. It has been written and directed by Faruk Kabir, while Panorama Studios is bankrolling it. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka, actors like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, and Rukhsar Rehman among others will also take on pivotal roles.

