'Khuda Haafiz 2': Vidyut Jammwal In Casuals, Shivaleeka Stuns In Blue At Trailer Launch

Last Updated: 8th June, 2022 17:06 IST

The first received love and acclaim from fans and critics alike. The sequel has already garnered much hype amongst the audience.

The sequel of the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz will follow the journey of Sameer Chaudhary, a young man, who will now fight to save his family.

Vidyut Jammwal will be returning to his titular role and Shivalika Oberoi is reprising her role as his wife.

On the other hand, Shivalika Oberoi took a traditional route and donned a stunning saree for the trailer launch.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.