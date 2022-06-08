Last Updated:

'Khuda Haafiz 2': Vidyut Jammwal In Casuals, Shivaleeka Stuns In Blue At Trailer Launch

Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi and team of upcoming action thriller flick 'Khuda Haafiz 2' made a stylish appearance at the film's trailer launch.

Princia Hendriques
Image: Varinder Chawla

The cast and team of the upcoming action thriller film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Vidyut Jammwal looked dapper in his casual layered outfit paired with uber-cool shoes. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Shivalika Oberoi took a traditional route and donned a stunning saree for the trailer launch. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Vidyut Jammwal will be returning to his titular role and Shivalika Oberoi is reprising her role as his wife. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The sequel of the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz will follow the journey of Sameer Chaudhary, a young man, who will now fight to save his family. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The first received love and acclaim from fans and critics alike. The sequel has already garnered much hype amongst the audience. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is set to release in theatres on July 8, 2022.

