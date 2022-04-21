'Khuda Haafiz 2': Vidyut Jammwal's Action Thriller Gets Release Date; Details Inside

Makers of Vidyut Jammwal's highly anticipated action-thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha have announced its release date. Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, the film is set to hit theatres on June 17. Along with the release date, a new poster from the film was dropped, where Vidyut could be seen in a prisoner's uniform with a rugged look.

The film comes as a sequel to Jammwal’s 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz, which came out on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Khuda Haafiz 2 also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi as the female lead.

Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller 'Khuda Haafiz 2' set to release on June 17

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, April 21, Vidyut dropped the new poster, showcasing his intense look as he sports long hair and a beard while being clad in an inmate's uniform. In the caption, he wrote, "Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022. (sic)" Take a look.

The actor, who will be seen in a full-fledged action avatar, had earlier shared BTS stills of a stunt scene via his social media. While shooting for the film in Egypt, Jammwal shared a clip where he's seen drifting his red truck in the blazing heat. In the caption, he mentioned, "Drifting at the pyramids #KhudaHaafizChapterIIAgniPariksha #BetweenTheCuts. (sic)" Take a look.

The movie is being bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios. The film's music is composed by Pritam & Vishal Mishra, while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics.

Vidyut Jammwal on work front

Jammwal will be seen alongside Anupam Kher in the espionage thriller IB 71. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film will see Vidyut stepping into the shoes of an Intelligence Officer. It also marks Vidyut's debut project as a producer under his company Action Hero Films.

He will also take on a role in the upcoming biopic titled, Sher Singh Raana. Directed by Shree Narrayan Singh, the period biography is bankrolled by producer Vinod Bhanushali. Talking about the film, Jammwal told ANI, "Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of the fearless Sher Singh Raana came to me."

(Image: @Mevidyutjammwal/Instagram)