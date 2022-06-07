'Khuda Haafiz 2': Vidyut Turns Fierce In Motion Poster, Makers Announce New Release Date

Fans of the upcoming action thriller film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, will have to wait for a bit more to witness the cinematic experience. Makers have announced that the release date of the film starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivalika Oberoi in the lead has been shifted to a new date. Earlier, the sequel of the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz was slated to hit the screens on June 17, however, the makers have now pushed it ahead to another date.

The film's director Faruk Kabir took to Instagram and surprised fans with the news while unveiling Vidyut's first look via a motion poster. The film's predecessor, Khuda Haafiz, came out on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in 2020. However, with the sequel, the makers have thought to ditch the idea of the OTT release and opted for a theatrical release.

Khuda Haafiz 2 gets new release date

Given the popularity and the love the first instalment garnered, the new motion poster has just fuelled the anticipation and excitement levels of the moviegoers. The motion poster gives a glimpse of Vidyut's character in the film as he is dressed in a prisoner's robes with a blood-covered knife in his hand.

With that fierce look and intriguing background score, the sequel seems to be more gripping and worth looking forward to. "#KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha...In Cinemas on 08 July 2022. He will fight for his family until his last breath," the director wrote while sharing the motion poster.

Starting from high octane stunts to action sequences, Khuda Haafiz 2 is believed to be a spectacular experience for moviegoers. With Vidyut returning in the titular role, is worth noting that the film will just leave the fans in awe of his power-packed performance. The story of the first part which revolves around true events traces the life of Sameer Chaudhary, a young man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from flesh traders. Now, according to the caption by the director, it seems that the sequel will show Sameer fighting to save his family.

