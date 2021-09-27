'Khufiya' Teaser Out; Richa Chadha Wishes Beau Ali Fazal 'all The Success'

As the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie, Khufiya, recently surfaced on the internet, many fans and celebrities expressed their excitement for the release of the movie.

As the movie will feature Ali Fazal in the lead, his alleged girlfriend, Richa Chadha penned down a sweet note for him as well as the other artists of the film and wished them all the best for the film. Many fans stated how much they loved the Khufiya teaser while others dropped in hearts for the actor.

Richa Chadha wishes the best to Ali Fazal for his upcoming movie

Richa Chadha recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the Khufiya teaser that showcased a thrilling glimpse of her beau, Ali Fazal. She even wrote a heartfelt note in the caption stating how every aspiring actor of Hindi movies dreams of working with the prolific filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and added that he is a genius like no other. She even wished all the success to Ali and mentioned how much he deserved it. She further added how excited she was to learn that he will be sharing screen space with Tabu and then congratulated the entire team of Khufiya. Here’s what she wrote in the caption, “KHUFIYA Every aspiring actor of Hindi films dreams of working with @vishalrbhardwaj ! A genius like no other! With all my heart Ali, I wish you success that I have known all along you deserve And so excited you’ll work with @tabutiful Bass mohabbat! Congratulations to the team @wamiqagabbi @ashishvidyarthi1 @rekha_bhardwaj #proudofbae @alifazal9 @netflix_in” (sic)

Many fans took to Richa Chadha’s latest Instagram post and poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to express their excitement about the film. Some fans also expressed their amazement by dropping in fire emojis. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Richa Chadha’s Instagram post.



Even Ali Fazal shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and escalated the curiosity of the fans. In the caption, he stated, “KHUFIYA / खूफ़िया / خفيةBrace yourselves! The teaser for #Khufiya by the Maestro himself @vishalrbhardwaj has arrived! To share stage with such a lovely cast , i am blessed. Cannot wait to bring this to the lot of you very soon. Aapne kiya hukum, humne kiya #TUDUM!” (sic). Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@therichachadha