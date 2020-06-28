'Khurrana Thanks For Pushing Me To Make This First': Sinha As 'Article 15' Clocks 1 Year

Article 15, the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha of "Mulk" fame, touches upon the sensitive topic of casteism. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The film completes one year on Sunday and the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the same by sharing a montage of the film. Reacting to the same, director Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Khurrana thanks for pushing me to make this first. Thank you team for all you passion and talent and drive. Here’s to many more. Sending love to you all." [sic]

A few days back on Anubhav Sinha's birthday, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy bday @anubhavsinhaa sir! Thank you for #Article15

I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year." [sic]

The actor was set to collaborate with Sinha for a romantic film, but destiny brought them together for "Article 15". Khurrana said he became a fan of the director after watching his 2018 courtroom drama "Mulk". Khurrana plays a police officer investigating the rape and murder of a woman, who belongs to a minority class, in rural Uttar Pradesh. Also starring Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, "Article 15" released on June 28, 2019.

