Khushi Kapoor Drops Dreamy Pictures In Floral Dress, Calls Herself 'princess' In New Post

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor is the "Princess of her bedroom". She recently took to her Instagram handle to prove her point. Dressed up in a cottage core inspired blue floral dress, Khushi shared pictures of her dreamy princess look. She sat on a fluffy white rug with her elbow propped on a sofa.

She wrote that she felt like a princess in the long and flowy blue dress. For the picture, she decided to keep her makeup simple and left her hair open. The feminine look earned loads of reactions from her fans and her friends.

Khushi Kapoor is the Princess of her bedroom

Khushi Kapoor's followers and fans rushed to the comment section with many calling her a "fairy" or an "angel". Actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan called Khushi a "little fairy". Janhvi Kapoor's close friend Akshat Ranjan too replied to the post saying, "all that work culminating" and added a party emoji and a heart eyes emoji. YouTuber Anncy Twinkle, who is friends with Khushi, dropped heart eyes emoji for Khushi's new post. Fans dropped compliments like "stunning" and "pretty" for Janhvi Kapoor's sister. Another fan just wrote, "It’s ur world we’re just living in it".

Through her Instagram account, Khushi Kapoor has shown off hr style on various occasions. She has shown that she prefers more neutral colours like white, browns, blues, and black. On April 15, 2021, she posted a picture of herself dressed in an oversized grey sweater and a short white pleated skirt with a small black purse. She completed the 2000's inspired look with a pair of tall black boots.

She shared a similar look with fans on January 17, 2021, where she switched the grey sweater for a light brown sweater. She added dainty jewellery to finish off her outfit and chose to wear white shoes instead of boots. The post received more than 120,000 likes.

Khushi Kapoor's style

Besides acing western outfits, Khushi, who is studying in New York City, had attended a photoshoot with her older sister where she proved that she could pull off the royal Indian attire. The pictures were taken for a special Diwali shoot which included Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi chose to wear a dark blue outfit consisting of a long kurta and a long blue skirt with gold details. She even wore a matching choker to complete the outfit. Janhvi Kapoor decided to wear a sheer yellow saree as her Diwali outfit.

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

