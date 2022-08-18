Khushi Kapoor Drops Stunning Glimpses From Her Vacation; Sister Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's younger one Khushi Kapoor has been treating fans with stunning glimpses from her overseas vacation. Khushi, who's all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, shared a photo dump from her getaway where one can see the star kid enjoying the scenic views, attending Post Malone's concert and much more. Khushi's post left her sibling Janhvi Kapoor in awe, while other fans also gushed over the soon-to-be debutant.

Khushi Kapoor drops stunning glimpses from her vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared photos and videos from her trip, flaunting her well-toned body and posing for cute selfies among other things. In the caption, she wrote, "Calliiiiiii." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped comments like, "wow," "im dying," and "so fit," among other things. Janhvi Kapoor also took to the comments section and wrote, "Excuse me" along with loudly crying face emojis.

Khushi will be seen in director Zoya Akhtar's Netflix project based on the life of the affable Archie Andrews, a student of Riverdale High School, and his gang. The project also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda along with the other ensemble cast.

According to Variety, the film's synopsis reads-

"A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the centre of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been receiving praises for Siddharth Sen's film Good Luck Jerry, which premiered last month. She will now be seen in Varun Dhawan co-starrer Bawaal, which has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KHUSHI05K)