Khushi Kapoor Drops Stunning Image On Instagram, Makes Navya Nanda Go 'oh Oh Oh'

Late actor Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet but is an Instagram sensation already because of her stunning pictures and posts. Khushi frequently takes to her social media handle and treats her fans and followers with beautiful images. The soon-to-be actor recently shared a picture, which made one of her friends, Navya Nanda go 'oh oh oh'. Here is everything you need to know about Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post.

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram picture

Jahnvi Kapoor's younger sibling Khushi never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her posts. The star kid is known for giving outfit inspirations and for her witty captions. She could be seen wearing an oversized grey coloured sweater and paired it up with a cute little white skirt. Khushi chose to wear black-coloured boots to complete her look and left her hair open with a dash of red lipstick.

Fan reactions on Khushi Kapoor's post

Khushi Kapoor has a following of 419k people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 35k likes within just half an hour of sharing it. Friends, fans, and followers of the young star kid bombarded the comment section with compliments and heart emojis for her. While megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda wrote, "Oh oh oh", her best friend Muskan Chanana commented with three heart-eyed emojis.

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram recently featured her selfie as she soaked the sunshine coming from the window and enjoyed her summertime. The actor also shared stunning pictures of New York City. Khushi was seen wearing a bright yellow top and light blue jeans with little to no makeup on. She wrote "Hello summer" in her caption as she shared her photos. Janhvi Kapoor left a comment on Khushi's post saying "Can you come back and say hello to me also".

According to a report by Vogue India, Khushi is currently enrolled at New York Film Academy and will soon make her debut in the Hindi film industry. Her father producer Boney Kapoor made an announcement in January 2021, about Khushi Kapoor's debut and mentioned that Khushi is keen on acting and confirmed her debut. However, he also confirmed that he won’t be launching his younger daughter.

