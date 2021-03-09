Khushi Kapoor Gives 'cute' Reply When Asked To Take Off Her Mask At The Airport | Watch

Celebrities are used to being followed and clicked wherever they go. Their kids also aren't spared either and are clicked by the paparazzi on streets, restaurants, airports, and parties. Recently, a video surfaced on Instagram, where late actor Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was seen at the airport and was requested to take off her mask for a photograph. The young star kid had a cute reply and politely denied the request.

Khushi Kapoor spotted at the airport

Even though Khushi Kapoor hasn't made her big Bollywood debut yet, the star kid makes heads turn with her photographs and impeccable fashion choices. Janhvi's little sister was recently spotted at the airport and was requested to take off her mask in order to get a full-face picture of her by the paps present there. The young to-be actor graciously denied the request and gave a valid reason for doing so as well. She stated that she has gotten an allergy because of which her face has turned red and that is why she is avoiding taking off her mask. The video shows Kapoor walking towards the airport terminal in a purple sweater while interacting with the paps.

A look into Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Recently, Khushi took to her Instagram and shared a birthday wish for her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi put up an adorable post on the occasion along with a major throwback video from sister Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood. She kept her caption to the point and wrote, "Happy birthday to my everythingðŸ¤ I love you always." In her Instagram post, Kapoor has put together a series of photographs where the two ladies are having a gala time in each other’s company. In one of the stills, Janhvi Kapoor is hugging Khushi with a smile on her face.

In another picture, Janhvi can be seen taking a piggy pack ride on Khushi Kapoor’s shoulders while in the third photo, they are simply posing for the cameras while standing next to each other. The Roohi actor could be seen in a blue sweatshirt, Khushi chose to wear a white shirt with black bottoms. Both the sisters left their hair open. The video that Khushi shared featured baby Janhavi and how she danced in their living room, while Khushi was sleeping peacefully in their nanny's arms in the background of the video.

Image Credits: Khushi Kapoor Official Instagram Account