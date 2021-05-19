Khushi Kapoor Has Her Childhood Photo With Mom Sridevi As Her Phone's Wallpaper, See Here

Khushi Kapoor often posts unseen pictures with her mother Sridevi. From photos with her mother and sister to some videos, there were several times when Khushi Kapoor shared glimpses from her childhood. It is evident that Khushi misses her late mother as her phone's wallpaper is her childhood picture with Sridevi.

Khushi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Khushi Kapoor was spotted walking her dog by paparazzi in Mumbai. As she waved towards the camera, her phone's lock screen was clearly visible as it had her childhood photo with her mom Sridevi. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani captured the photo and posted it on Instagram. He also shared a zoomed photo of her Khushi's lock screen. The caption read, "#sridevi daughter #kushikapoor today and we managed to freeze her Screensaver ❤".

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on August 13, 2020, to share the same picture, which she had as her wallpaper. In the photo, Khushi was wearing a red coloured outfit as she sat on Sridevi's shoulders. In the caption, Khushi expressed how she missed her mother and wrote, 'Miss you'.

Several celebrities and Khushi's family members commented with red hearts on Khushi's childhood photo. Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep also showered red hearts in the comment section. Her cousin Shanaya also came forward to comment on the photo. Here's how other celebrities reacted to Khushi Kapoor's photo.

Khushi Kapoor wishes Sridevi on Mother's Day

Khushi Kapoor's latest Instagram post also has some unseen pictures from her childhood. Khushi took to her Instagram handle to wish her late mother on Mother's Day. In the photo, Khushi was seen sitting on Sridevi's lap while her sister Janhvi Kapoor sat on a nearby chair. In the other one, she shared a playful smile with her mother.

Sridevi's unseen photo

On February 24, 2021, Khushi Kapoor shared an unseen photo of her parents. Both Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were dressed in black in the photo as they posed on the sides of a river. Boney Kapoor also wore a black coloured cap and wrapped his arm around Sridevi.

