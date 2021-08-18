Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut In Riverdale's Indian Adaptation?

Over the years several star kids have made it big in Bollywood, like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more. As per reports, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also set to enter Bollywood. Two star kids have been roped in for this upcoming series which is an adaptation of the Netflix hit show.

Khushi Kapoor & Ibrahim Ali Khan to make their debut in B-wood

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Zoya Akhtar will be directing a series based on the characters of Archie Comics. Akhtar has reportedly roped in Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi and Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The two have been roped in for lead roles in the series. Khushi Kapoor has been approached for the Veronica, whereas Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen portraying Archie in the show.

The series is reportedly a remake of the popular American teen drama television series Riverdale. The series features an ensemble cast based on the characters of Archie Comics, with KJ Apa in the role of Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the series narrator.

Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zara

Zoya Akhtar's next project will be a road-trip film Jee Le Zara. The movie will be directed by her brother Farhan Akhtar, while Zoya has co-written the project. The movie will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Talking about the movie, lead actor Priyanka Chopra through her Instagram said, "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!. This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling."

