Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor is receiving overwhelming love and adulation from her fans, friends and family members as she clocks her birthday today, March 6. After Boney Kapoor wished the 'joy of his life' Janhvi on her birthday, the actor's baby sister Khushi Kapoor also dug the archives while wishing her 'everything' on her special day.

Khushi shared an adorable picture of the Kapoor siblings where they could be seen shedding smiles while being seated on a golf cart. While Khushi can be seen flashing her teeth through funky sunglasses, Janhvi rocks the twin braids as she hugs Khushi. Apart from Khushi, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also shared heartfelt posts on Janhvi's birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 6, Khushi shared a throwback picture from the duo's childhood days and wrote," Happy birthday to my everything". Take a look.

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor's son and actor Arjun Kapoor also dropped a monochrome picture with Janhvi, where the duo can be seen at their candid best. While Arjun strikes a goofy pose for the camera, Janhvi looks on. In the caption, he wrote, "I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life..."

Reacting to his sweet gesture, Janhvi wrote in the comments section, "Love you". Others like Tisca Chopra, fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri among others also reacted to Arjun's post with red heart emoticons. Anshula Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of her kissing Janhvi and wished her 'lover' happiest birthday.

She wrote, "HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love you (more than you love tiramisu). Reacting to it, Janhvi quipped, "I love you so much bro".

Meanwhile, the Gunjan Saxena actor has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in projects like Goodluck Jerry and Mili as well as in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@KHUSHI05K