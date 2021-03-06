Khushi Kapoor Shares Adorable Video Of Janhvi On Occasion Of Her Birthday; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has been celebrating her 24th birthday on March 6, 2021. Fans have been sending out heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor through social media platforms. Khushi Kapoor also put up a sweet post on the occasion along with a major throwback video from sister Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood. Through the collage picture, she also highlighted the sweet bond that they have developed over the years. The comments section of the post has also been flooded with compliments as fans love to see the sweet bond between the two sisters.

Khushi Kapoor’s birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for her sister Janhvi Kapoor. In the picture posted, she has put together a series of photographs where the two ladies are having a gala time in each other’s company. In one of the stills, Janhvi Kapoor is hugging Khushi from behind while wearing a delightful smile on her face. In another picture, Janhvi can be seen taking a piggy pack ride on Khushi Kapoor’s shoulders while in the third click, they are simply posing for the cameras while standing next to each other.

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a blue windcheater and a pair of well-fitting workout leggings while Khushi is seen dressed in a casual grey crop top. She is also wearing a pair of joggers that give the attire an uber-cool effect. In the second part of the post, a young Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dancing around in the hall while enjoying herself to the fullest. She can be seen giving accurate expressions while dancing wholeheartedly to an unknown song.

In the comments section of the post, Khushi Kapoor has called her sister everything and has also spoken about the immense love she has for her. She has added a few emoticons for some added effect as well. Have a look at the post on Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram here.

Read Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Birthday On Sets Of 'Good Luck Jerry'; See Pics

Also read Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A White Saree For 'Roohi' Promotions | See Pictures

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented the sweet bond between the two Kapoor sisters. They have also wished Janhvi Kapoor a happy birthday through short messages. Have a look.

Read Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes To ‘beautiful Soul’ Janhvi Kapoor On Her 24th Birthday

Also read Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Golden Outfit From 'Nadiyon Paar' Song In A New Video; Watch

Image Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.