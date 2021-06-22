Khushi Kapoor Shares Glam Look After 'listening To Ariana Grande For A Day'

Jahnvi Kapoor's sister Khushi is often seen sharing pictures from her photoshoots trying new looks. She recently took inspiration from popular singer Ariana Grande for her photoshoot look. She went for an all-pink makeup look while dressing up as the singer. Take a look at Khushi Kapoor in a makeup look influenced by Ariana Grande.

Khushi Kapoor recreated Ariana Grande's makeup look

Khushi Kapoor is a fan of the International superstar, and went out of her way to nail Ariana's high ponytail for an unplanned photoshoot, leaving everyone in awe. Khushi took to Instagram to share a photo and convey her thoughts about her look. "Me after a day of listening to Ariana Grande," she wrote. Khushi is seen in the photo wearing an off-shoulder shirt, glamorous makeup, and a high ponytail with a matching pink scrunchie, just like Ariana Grande. It seemed like Khushi Kapoor was all set to take over the runway, with her flawless pink nails, hair, and makeup inspired by the singer.

Reactions to Khushi Kapoor's Ariana Grande look

As soon as Khushi shared the photo on Instagram, her friends and followers flooded her comment section with all things nice. Celebrities like Manish Malhotra, star kid Navya Naveli Nanda, Anjini Dhawan and many more sent heart emojis. Her followers mentioned that she looked stunning and that they would want to see some more pictures of her. A follower wrote that Khushi has been raising the bar every time. Another follower wrote that the photo looks surreal. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Khushi Kapoor's photo.

Image source: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Image source: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

A sneak peek into Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Since her Instagram debut, the star kid has generated quite a stir on social media. Khushi recently uploaded a series of gorgeous photos in a swimsuit that had the internet swooning. She was seen wearing a lavender swimsuit and paired it with a matching cover-up while she spent her day at the pool with her pet dog. She also paired her outfit with a funky pair of sunglasses. Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's photos here.

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

