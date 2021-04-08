Khushi Kapoor Shares 'happy' Pictures, Janhvi Kapoor & Renee Sen React

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share some bright, sunshine pictures from her time in the US. But guess Janhvi isn't happy.

Captioning the pictures "Happy", Khushi shared photos of her rowing in a lake and the other in a garden amidst cherry blossom trees. In response, Janhvi wrote, "Sad". Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor liked the post. READ | Khushi Kapoor shares adorable video of Janhvi on occasion of her birthday; watch

Khushi is currently enrolled at New York Film Academy and will soon make her mark in Bollywood. In a video last year, Khushi said, "Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it"

Khushi is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. On March 14, 2021, she dropped a series of pictures enjoying the serene beauty of the evening sky. She donned a white top which she paired with a black leather jacket and denim jeans. She wore minimal neckpieces and a pair of silver earrings. She kept her wavy hair open and looked away from the camera in the first two pictures. She captioned the post as, “Cotton candy sky” with a cloud emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, according to reports, Boney Kapoor made an announcement in January 2021 about Khushi Kapoor's debut in the Bollywood industry. He told that Khushi is keen on acting and confirmed her debut. However, he also confirmed that he won’t be launching his younger daughter.