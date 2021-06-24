Khushi Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo With Sister Janhvi Kapoor; Says 'love You Sometimes'

Khushi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to pour love for her sister Janhvi Kapoor. She shared a throwback picture in which the sisters can be seen dining near the ocean with a sunset view. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing unicorn coloured shirt while her sister is wearing an off-shoulder pullover with fringed ends. The sister duo decided to keep their hair open with a middle parting.

Khushi Kapoor pours love for Janhvi Kapoor

While sharing the picture, Khushi wrote, "Love u sometimes". As soon as the post was shared, Janhvi went on to comment "Wow can u come here and give me attention". As the comments section of her post is limited, it is filled with Khushi's friends and family members appreciating them. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post)

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor went on to try her favourite singer Ariana Grande's high ponytail for an unplanned photoshoot. Khushi took to Instagram to share a photo and conveyed her thoughts about her look. "Me after a day of listening to Ariana Grande," she wrote. In the photo, Khushi is seen wearing an off-shoulder shirt, glamorous makeup, and a high ponytail with a matching pink scrunchie, just like Ariana Grande.

The star kid is often seen sharing pictures from her vacation. A few days ago, she uploaded a series of gorgeous photos in a swimsuit that had the internet swooning. She was seen wearing a lavender swimsuit and paired it with a matching cover-up while she spent her day at the pool with her pet dog. She also paired her outfit with a funky pair of sunglasses. In the caption, she wrote, "Pool Day". Check it out.

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, her sister shared a picture with her and poured in her wish. In the post, there are three sets of the picture where the sister duo is posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, they are standing together whereas in the other ones they are goofing around. In the caption, Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything I love you always." Take a look.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

