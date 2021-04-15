Khushi Kapoor Soaks In Sunshine In Her Recent Post; Sister Janhvi Urges Her To 'come Back'

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are often seen bantering and leaving comments on each other's posts on Instagram. Based on Khushi's recent posts on Instagram, it seems that she is in New York. Her recent post had a comment by sister Janhvi and it looks like Janhvi is missing her sister as she left a comment asking her to come back and say hello.

Janhvi Kapoor leaves a comment on Khushi Kapoor's photos

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram recently featured a selfie as she soaked the sunshine coming from the window and enjoyed her summertime. Janhvi Kapoor's sister also shared pictures of the city. Khushi was seen wearing a bright yellow top and light blue jeans with little to no makeup on. She wrote "Hello summer" in her captions as she shared her photos. Janhvi Kapoor left a comment on Khushi's post saying "Can you come back and say hello to me also". Khushi Kapoor's friends Anjini Dhawan and Aaliyah Kashyap also commented on her post and asked her to come back, to which Khushi replied "soon".

Janhvi Kapoor vacations in the Maldives

The actress, who was recently seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, was recently seen vacationing in the Maldives with her girlfriends. The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her vacation in the Maldives. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype". Take a look at Janvhi Kapoor's pictures from her Maldives vacation here.

A quick look at Janhvi Kapoor's movies

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 alongside Ishaan Khatter with the romantic drama Dhadak which was a remake of the famous Marathi movie Sairat. The actress was next seen in the Netflix horror anthology film Ghost Stories. Her acting in the movie was praised by various critics. Janhvi was recently seen in the horror-comedy Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aryan and newcomer Laksh Lalwani. She will also be seen in the crime comedy movie Good Luck Jerry which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. The movie will also feature actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Source: Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.