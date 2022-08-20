Khushi Kapoor Stuns Fans In Cutout Dress; Deepika Padukone & Other Celebs Hail Her Look

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi, who's all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, shared a photo dump from her recent photoshoot. The star kid is not only a fashion diva but also loves to share glimpses of her style via her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, her recent photoshoot has won the hearts of not just her family members but also other Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone. Deepika turned cheerleader for Khushi as the latter nailed a stunning look.

Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a cutout dress, stuns insta-fam

The Archies actor Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared new pictures from a shoot where she was seen in a cutout dress like a pro. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor's daughter was seen wrapped in a black cut-out dress with glam makeup on. She pounded several poses and looked absolutely ravishing. Taking a look at her photoshoot, Deepika Padukone also could not resist dropping a comment. She wrote, "Uff" with a heart-eyes emoticon.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Maheep Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, and others too cheered for Khushi's photoshoot. Have a look.

On the work front, Khushi is all set for her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film is an adaptation of the Archies comics and has been shot in Ooty. Other actors include Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and others. The film is driven by Zoya and backed by Tiger Baby Films. The film will release on Netflix. The announcement video featured all the stars in never-seen-before looks and fans loved every bit of it.

According to Variety, the film's synopsis reads- "A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era." Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor has been receiving praises for Siddharth Sen's film Good Luck Jerry, which premiered last month. She will now be seen in Varun Dhawan's co-starrer Bawaal, which has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Image: Instagram/@khushi05k