Khushi Kapoor's 'wholesome Content' Features A Pooch, A Friend And A Black Dress

Another Bollywood kid, Khushi Kapoor is becoming a new social media sensation. Last year in December, Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public though she is active on this photo-sharing platform since 2015. Sister Jahnvi Kapoor is of the opinion that Khushi is better than her when it comes to handling Instagram.

Khushi Kapoor posted three pictures of her and captioned 'Wholesome content for u'. In her first picture, she is posing in a classy black bodycon dress and holding an adorable pooch with an ethnic mirror in the background giving perfect aesthetics to the picture. Her second picture is with her friend giving a candid pose and the third one is a solo picture of Khushi carrying a designer bag.

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram account has been receiving a lot of attention since going public. Her friends Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter, and Aaliyah Kashyap commented 'Beauty' on her picture. Last year an Instagram user shared Khushi's "Quarantine Tapes" video where she talked about her mental as well physical insecurities as people used to make fun of not looking similar to her late mother actor Sridevi. She had said, "I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress".

There are also some speculations about Khushi's Bollywood debut because recently she made her Instagram account public and Khushi is already studying filmmaking in New York. So there is a good chance of seeing her on the silver screen in the future.

