Last Updated:

Kiara Advani Aces Backflip In Throwback Video From 2016; Asks If She Could Do It Again

Kiara Advani often shares videos related to her fitness routine. In 2016, she aced a backflip after practising for a few days. Here's the video she shared.

Written By
Isha Khatu
Image source: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is often seen sharing pictures and videos related to her fitness routine, shared a video of herself doing a backflip on her Instagram story. She added the song 'Backflip' from 'Green Eggs and Ham' in the background.  She also mentioned that the video was captured in 2016.

Throwback to when Kiara Advani aced a backflip in 2016

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself practising a backflip. She wore a blue tee back top and black yoga pants. She took the help of her trainer in the video. Kiara asked her fans if she will ever be able to do this again. She also wrote, "Throwback to 2016". 

A sneak peek into Kiara Advani's Instagram

Kiara shared a picture of herself dressed in a black winter jacket. She was seen smiling and looking away while posing for the camera. She wrote, "Don’t forget to smile." She also shared a picture with designer Manish Malhotra and actor Kartik Aaryan. The picture is from Lakme Fashion week. Kiara wore a silver-coloured lehenga dress with loads of shimmer. Kartik, on the other hand, wore a black sherwani with deers printed on it. She mentioned that it was her pleasure to walk for the designer.

READ | Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and other rumoured star couples; check out
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara's film Guilty marked her digital debut on Netflix. The film won the award for the most popular digital film on the web (Above 60 minutes). She congratulated the team and wrote that it was a great journey. She also shared a picture from one of her photoshoots. She wore a white asymmetrical dress with a side slit. She flaunted her well-toned legs in the picture. 

READ | Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani don Manish Malhotra's traditional designs; Watch BTS video!
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani on the work front

Kiara Advani's movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz garnered her immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and portrayed the role of Indira Gupta. She will soon be seen in films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr. Lele. 

READ | Kiara Advani shares BTS pic from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' sets, says ‘don’t forget to smile’

Promo Image source: Kiara Advani's Instagram

READ | Taika Waititi's 'Save Ralph' short film: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani urge fans to watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT