Kiara Advani Aces Backflip In Throwback Video From 2016; Asks If She Could Do It Again

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is often seen sharing pictures and videos related to her fitness routine, shared a video of herself doing a backflip on her Instagram story. She added the song 'Backflip' from 'Green Eggs and Ham' in the background. She also mentioned that the video was captured in 2016.

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself practising a backflip. She wore a blue tee back top and black yoga pants. She took the help of her trainer in the video. Kiara asked her fans if she will ever be able to do this again. She also wrote, "Throwback to 2016".

A sneak peek into Kiara Advani's Instagram

Kiara shared a picture of herself dressed in a black winter jacket. She was seen smiling and looking away while posing for the camera. She wrote, "Don’t forget to smile." She also shared a picture with designer Manish Malhotra and actor Kartik Aaryan. The picture is from Lakme Fashion week. Kiara wore a silver-coloured lehenga dress with loads of shimmer. Kartik, on the other hand, wore a black sherwani with deers printed on it. She mentioned that it was her pleasure to walk for the designer.

Kiara's film Guilty marked her digital debut on Netflix. The film won the award for the most popular digital film on the web (Above 60 minutes). She congratulated the team and wrote that it was a great journey. She also shared a picture from one of her photoshoots. She wore a white asymmetrical dress with a side slit. She flaunted her well-toned legs in the picture.

Kiara Advani on the work front

Kiara Advani's movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz garnered her immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and portrayed the role of Indira Gupta. She will soon be seen in films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr. Lele.

