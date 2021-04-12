Kiara Advani - Aditya Seal's BTS Practice Sesh From 'Dil Tera' Makes Fans Say 'fav Couple'

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal were recently seen on the screen together for the movie Indoo Ki Jawani. Aditya Seal took to his Instagram to share a practice session for Dil Tera song from the movie. Take a look at Kiara and Aditya's practice session video here.

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's practice session

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starer Indoo Ki Jawani hit the theatres back in December 2020. In the video shared by Aditya on his Instagram, the duo can be seen practising the dance steps for the Dil Tera song from the movie. Kiara could be seen wearing a red checkered crop top with black leggings and Aditya was seen wearing a green jacket, black t-shirt and yellow shorts. While sharing the video the actor wrote "A practice sesh from #DilTera with my favourite" and tagged Kiara Advani in the post. Kiara replied to the post and left a laughing and heart emoji in the comment section.

Fans react to Kiara and Aditya's practice session

Fans quickly filled the comment section with heart emoticons. One fan commented saying that could the actor stop giving them mini heart attacks by being so cute. Another fan left a comment saying that Kiara and Aditya were one of their favourite couples. Most of the fans found the video really cute. One fan wrote that Aditya was a really good dancer

Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

Kiara Advan will next be seen in a biographical war action drama film Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan, marking his Hindi directional debut with the movie. The movie is based on the real-life events of army captain Vikram Batra. The actress will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to the hit 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie features Kartik Aryan in the lead role opposite Kiara. The actress is also all set to feature in the comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

