Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday & More Divas Turn Heads With Their Fashion Picks In The City

Kiara Advani was recently snapped wearing a beautiful white kurta that she paired with matching bottoms. The Kabir Singh star looked stunning as ever as she completed her look with white juttis.
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion picks. During her latest outing, the actor wore a white cropped top with flared jeans.
Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a white co-ord set, which included a hoodie and matching shorts. She gave her look a colour pop with hot pink slippers.
Pooja Hegde opted for a rather casual outfit during her latest outing. The actor wore a white crop top with printed yoga pants.
Shraddha Kapoor looked all things beautiful as she was spotted in the city. The actor wore a pink top with blue jeans and completed her look with beige platform heels.
Rakul Preet surely nailed the casual look with a black t-shirt and white lacy shorts. The Cuttputlli star also wore a pair of black shades and matching slippers.
Mira Rajput gave away major styling goals as she donned a black and white printed top and blue jeans. She accessorised her look with a blue bag and completed it with white and brown heels.