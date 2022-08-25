Last Updated:

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday & More Divas Turn Heads With Their Fashion Picks In The City

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor & more Bollywood divas stunned in casual outfits and turned heads during their latest outings in the city.

Kiara Advani
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani was recently snapped wearing a beautiful white kurta that she paired with matching bottoms. The Kabir Singh star looked stunning as ever as she completed her look with white juttis.

Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion picks. During her latest outing, the actor wore a white cropped top with flared jeans.

Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a white co-ord set, which included a hoodie and matching shorts. She gave her look a colour pop with hot pink slippers.

Pooja Hegde
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde opted for a rather casual outfit during her latest outing. The actor wore a white crop top with printed yoga pants. 

Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor looked all things beautiful as she was spotted in the city. The actor wore a pink top with blue jeans and completed her look with beige platform heels.

Rakul Preet
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet surely nailed the casual look with a black t-shirt and white lacy shorts. The Cuttputlli star also wore a pair of black shades and matching slippers.

Mira Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mira Rajput gave away major styling goals as she donned a black and white printed top and blue jeans. She accessorised her look with a blue bag and completed it with white and brown heels.

Ananya Panday
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday, who recently starred in Liger, was spotted donning a casual outfit at the airport. The actor opted for a purple crop top that read, "ROWDY QUEEN," and wore it with white ribbed jeans.

