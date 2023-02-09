Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Dance To Dhol Beats At Actor's Delhi House; Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the newly married couple in B-town. After tying the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, the newlyweds flew to Sidharth's home in Delhi on Wednesday (February 8) where the couple received a warm welcome. The actor's home was beautifully decked up with lights and there was dhol for Sidharth and Kiara's homecoming celebrations.

Recently, a video of Sidharth and Kiara dancing to the dhol beats surfaced online. In it, the actress is seen donning a red ethnic suit, while Sidharth is seen sporting a color-coordinated red kurta teamed with white pyjamas.

See the viral video here:

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra distributed sweets to paps

After landing in Delhi, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra happily posed for the paps and distributed sweets among them before making their way to the actor's house.

While distributing sweets, Kiara said, "Yeh aap log keliye. Thoda meetha hojaye (It's for you all. It's time for some sweets)". Sidharth also greeted the paps and said, "Yeh humare media bhai-beheno ke liye (This is for our brothers and sisters from media)."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

After dating for over two years, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple's family members and close friends from the entertainment industry attended the lavish affair. The guest list included Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others.