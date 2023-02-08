Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding, Photos Go Viral

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Jaisalmer airport today (February 8). The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 in the presence of close family members and friends. Kiara and Sidharth flew straight to Delhi after tying the knot at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer.

Check out the photos of Sidharth and Kiara’s first public appearance as husband and wife here:

The couple made the official wedding announcement at around 10:30 pm on February 7 by sharing coordinated carousel posts on Instagram. The caption of the couple’s Instagram post read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The couple's big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebrities including Kiara's 'Kabir SIngh' co-star Shahid Kapoor who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and her spouse Anand Piramal, Manish Malhotra, and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra among others.

On Saturday (February 4), the bride and groom along with their families were spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport at different times. The wedding festivities including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi festivities for the couple began on February 5.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who co-starred in the movie Shershaah in 2021, reportedly met during the Lust Stories wrap-up party in 2018. Later, the couple was snapped together by paps out and about several times.

Kiara made their relationship Instagram official by posting a sweet photo of herself with Sidharth on his birthday this January.