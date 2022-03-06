Kiara Advani & Sister Ishita Set Sister Goals As Actor Applies Kala Tika On Latter's D-day

Kiara Advani is currently having a fun family time in Goa as her sister Ishita Advani is getting married to Karma Vivan. The sisters' duo and their friends and family recently jetted off to Goa for a dreamy destination wedding of Ishita Advani. As the actor's sister got married last night, Kiara Advani shared some glimpses of Ishita's bridal look.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara Advani shared glimpses of Ishita's bridal look and gave away major sibling goals as the Shershaah star performed her bridesmaid's duties and put a 'Kaala tika' to protect her sister from the evil eye. The bride wore a red coloured Sabyasachi lehenga featuring zari work. She completed her look with gold and emerald jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. As the bride looked beautiful on her big day, Kiara Advani made sure she was safe from anyone's evil eye. In the photo, Kiara Advani could be seen applying a 'Kaala tika' behind her sister's ear. Sharing the adorable picture, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, "NAZAR NA LAGE."

Kiara Advani shared two more pictures from her sister's special day. One of the photos saw Ishita Advani posing with her bridesmaids. While she sat on a chair with her long dupatta resting on its back, Kiara Adavi stood by her side. The sister duo was all smiles as they posed for the picture.

Another one saw a beautiful Kiara Advani through a glass window as she got ready for the wedding. The actor wore a golden coloured blouse and an orange lehenga. Her long skirt had intricate golden work and a matching dupatta. She tied her hair in a neat bun and added white roses to it. The actor completed her look with pearl and mirror jewellery.

Kiara Advani on her sister's sangeet

Kiara Advani and her sister Ishita surely had a blast at the latter's Sangeet ceremony. The pictures and videos of the actor shaking a leg with her sister are making rounds on the internet. Kiara wore a pink and purple coloured dress with a thigh-high slit. She danced to the song Memba by Aisha

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani/@ishitaadvani