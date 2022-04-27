Kiara Advani Answers Cryptic Question From Paparazzi Amid Break-up Rumours; Wins Praises

The paparazzi have attained a reputation of chasing the stars for pictures and asking them questions, sparking mixed reactions. While some celebrities refuse to pose for pictures or answer some of the tricky or controversial questions, some use clever tactics to avoid it at times. This was recently displayed by Kiara Advani, who is currently in the news for her alleged break-up with Sidharth Malhotra.

A mediaperson seemed to have asked the actor indirectly about the split. Her answer won cheers from the journalists and impressed fans.

Kiara Advani impresses fans with clever answer on break-up with Sidharth Malhotra

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the press conference, one journalist asked actor Kiara Advani if she wanted to forget someone who had come into her life or in her dreams.

Kiara replied, "Bilkul bhi nahi (not at all). Every single person that I have met in my life has added something to my life. So definitely not, kisi ko bhi bhulana nahi chahungi (I would not want to forget anyone in life)."

The answer made the other attendees in the crowd cheer for Kiara, prompting smiles from her, co-star Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee.

In the comments of a video by a paparazzi on Instagram, the netizens shared their thoughts and believed that the journalist was referring to Sidharth, and was indirectly asking about the break-up rumours.

Many praised her answer with words like 'bang on.'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani quash break-up rumours?

Sidharth and Kiara have been one of the top couples of Bollywood in the gossip mills for the past three years since they started the shooting of their film Shershaah. Apart from the promotions of the film, the rumoured couple stepped out for vacations abroad and the paparazzi too captured their moments together.

However, in recent days, it was reported that the duo have parted ways.

The duo seemed to silence the rumours on social media. First Sidharth liked a post by Kiara on Instagram after the rumours surfaced. Later, she tagged him after Shershaah was honoured at an awards ceremony.