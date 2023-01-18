Kiara Advani Attends Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' Screening Amid Wedding Rumours

Kiara Advani was recently spotted at rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's movie screening. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's spy film 'Mission Majnu' is releasing on January 19 on the OTT platform Netflix.

Many Bollywood celebrities attended the movie screening, however, it was Kiara Advani's entry that stole the limelight. Sidharth greeted Kiara with a big warm hug.

Kiara looked elegant in a white crop top teamed up with matching trousers. She accessorised her look with a golden cross-body bag. The 'Shershaah' star completed her look with nude sandals and a sleek bun. For her make-up, she kept it subtle with rosy makeup.

On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a semi-formal look. He wore a printed blue and white shirt paired with a navy blue blazer and matching trousers.

Check out Sidharth and Kiara's picture from the screening:

Kiara's aww-dorable birthday post for Sidharth

Kiara made her relationship with Sidharth Instagram official after she wished the actor with a super adorable post on his birthday. In the picture, they can be seen looking into each other's eyes amidst a picturesque view.

Captioning her photo, she wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy". The post made rounds on social media and gave fuel to the rumours of them dating each other.

Are they getting married?

The news about Sidharth and Kiara getting married on February 6 made quite a stir on the internet. The couple is reportedly expected to tie the knot in the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, Rajasthan.

The pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet will be held on February 4 and 5, according to reports. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is currently working on RC-15 co-starring Ram Charan.