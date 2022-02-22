Kiara Advani Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award For 'Shershaah'; Dedicates It To Dimple Cheema

The number of releases of films might have reduced amid the COVID pandemic, but even amid the lesser number, some films have managed to create an impact on the minds of the audiences. One such film was Shershaah, the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra. The film could not release in theatres amid the pandemic but went on to be critically acclaimed and one of the most-watched films on an Over-the-Top (OTT) platform.

As the awards season kicked off, the film earned honours for its lead pair - Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Capt Batra, and Kiara Advani, who had played the role of his lover Dimple Cheema - at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. As Advani won the award for the Critics Best Actress, she dedicated it to Dimple Cheema. Calling the film 'special' and highlighting the 'emotional journey', the Guilty star said that it was a tribute to Dimple and the Armed Forces for their 'dedication' to the nation.

Kiara Advani dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award to Dimple Cheema

Kiara won the Critics Best Actress Award for Shershaah, while Sidharth won the Critics Best actor award. The movie was also named the Best Film last year.

Expressing her delight, the 29-year-old said, "This film (Shershaah) is truly special for not just us a cast and crew but I think the entire nation. The biopic on Captain Batra has been unanimously loved by the audience and the critics, there's just so much gratitude in my heart," "This award I want to dedicate to Dimple who I portrayed in the film. It's been the most emotional journey and this is to Dimple and all the unsung heroes who have been the force behind the armed forces, for their dedication, unconditional love and support for the nation," she added.

Sidharth Malhotra expresses his gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award

Sidharth shared a photo of him posing with the award and expressed his gratitude to the jury who thought he deserved the award. Calling Captain Vikram Batra as 'one of the youngest bravehearts', the Student of the Year star said he felt honoured to play the role. He also expressed his gratitude to the director Vishnu Vardhan, the producers, writers, co-star Kiara, the cast and crew and the audiences for the response to the film.