Kiara Advani Blushes When Asked About Her Married Life With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are leaving no stone unturned in proving their love for each other. They tied the knot in a royal setting at the Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Recently, Kiara opened up about her married life with Sidharth. She responded to a question from the paparazzi as she jetted off to Hyderabad for RC15 shoot.

The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport. She opted for a casual yet chic look. Kiara wore a black crop T-shirt teamed with matching boot-cut jeans. She completed her look with nude heels and a green handbag.

She posed for the photographers outside the entry gate. When one of the shutterbugs asked Kiara about her married life with Sidharth, she blushed and replied, "Sab theek hai (All is well)."

Take a look at the video here.

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

After dating each other for almost three years, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The lavish affair was attended by their close friends and family members. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, and Anand Piramal among others attended the celebration.

After getting married, the couple hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai. The Delhi reception was held only for their family members and relatives. Later, they hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair with many celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance.