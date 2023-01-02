Kiara Advani Calls Sidharth Her 'favourite Malhotra' Amid Wedding Rumours

Kiara Advani, who rang in the new year with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and others from the film industry, recently shared a picture on her Instagram Story, calling Sidharth Malhotra one of her 'favourite' Malhotras.

Kiara, on Sunday, reshared a picture of herself with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and her 'Shershaah' co-star Sidharth and wrote, "Favourite Malhotras."

Kiara and Sidharth, who are rumoured to be dating, were spotted at the Mumbai airport minutes apart on Thursday. They jetted off to Dubai to ring in the New Year. Later that day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who was also present at the party shared many pictures on her social media handle.

A few days ago, reports of Sidharth and Kiara planning a wedding in February surfaced online. There hasn't been any official confirmation yet.

Check out a screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram Story here:

Are Sidharth-Kiara dating?

Sidharth and Kiara, who collaborated for the 2021 film 'Shershaah,' are rumoured to be dating each other. The actors, on many occasions, have been spotted together. The 'Shershaah' stars, who haven't accepted their relationship in public, have neither denied it.

There is a buzz that the stars will be tying the knot in February, with the festivities starting sometime in the first week of the month.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera.' She will be soon seen in Kartik Aaryan's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha.' Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his film 'Mission Majnu,' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release on January 19.