Kiara Advani Celebrates 7 Years In Bollywood With A Virtual Fan Meet Across The Country

Sweetheart of Bollywood, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani, recently celebrated 7 glorious years in Bollywood on the anniversary of her debut movie Fugly. The actress did not commemorate the moment alone as she included fans from across the country to join her on a virtual fan meet. Take a look at what went down in the virtual fan meet and the celebration of 7 years of Kiara Advani in the film industry.

7 years of Kiara Advani

In the virtual fan meet, the actress thanked all her fans for dedicating their time to love and support the actress throughout her career. Kiara also dedicated her success to her fans as they grew and motivated each other together. In the video call session, over 40 fans from various fan clubs across the country participated to talk to the actress personally and ask questions regarding her personal and professional life. Fans from Delhi, Lucknow, Banglore, and various cities of the country and age groups joined in on the celebration.

Taking to her social media, Kiara shared several snippets from the session and also share some of her favourite moments with her fans. The fans were not far behind as they flooded the social media with images and videos from the interaction and also stated the hashtag #7YearsOfKiaraAdvani. The actress also shared a video of her celebrating the moment by cutting a cake.

Candid talks with Kiara Advani

In the virtual fan meeting, Kiara was asked several questions to which she candidly answered to her fans. Talking about her strengths, weakness, and desires, the actress opened up about her personal and professional life with her fans. Trying to impress the actress, a fan sang Jab Tak from MS Dhoni and earned praises from the actress who wished to work with them someday.

The actress also joined in to sing some of her favourite tracks with her fans. A special appearance from the actress's mother became the highlight of the session for the fans. The fans bonded well with mother Advani and shared complaints about Kiara's less frequent posting on social media.

Kiara Advani movies over the years and upcoming

Kiara Advani's debut Fugly released in the year 2014 but her breakthrough came in two years later alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress went on to appear in Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Guilty, and Indoo Ki Jawani which contributed to her success in Bollywood. With movies such as Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo lined up in the future, Kiara is all set to showcase her versatility in the roles.

