Kiara Advani Celebrates As Netflix Anthology 'Lust Stories' Completes 3 Years Of Release

Kiara Advani recently completed seven years in the film industry. On the occasion of the anniversary, she hosted a virtual meetup with fans all across India. In these seven years, the actor has worked in several popular films like Laxmii, Good Newwz, Lust Stories, etc. Her first anthology series Lust Stories premiered on Netflix three years ago and the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the benchmark anniversary.

Kiara Advani celebrates 3 years of Lust Stories

Kiara Advani shared a series of stories on her Instagram account to celebrate 3 years of Lust Stories. She shared posts from RSVP Movies' and Netflix India's Instagram handles and a fanmade collage in her Instagram stories. The post shared by RSVP featured stills with the female leads from the anthology stories.

Kiara Advani's image reads, "Women have desires too!!" and the next still, which also features Vicky Kaushal reads, "Always share your icecream". Next is the image collage of Kiara Advani's character Megha from the film. The fan page also took part in the celebration of the actor's work and the 3-year-anniversary mark.

Kiara Advani's character in the film is that of a young schoolteacher named Megha who gets married to an office goer named Paras, played by Vicky Kaushal. Their story speaks about how women too can have sexual desires. Kiara Advani in Lust Stories was praised for the frank portrayal of a woman exploring her sexuality. Vicky Kaushal played a goofball as Paras and Netflix India also mentioned the same in their Instagram post celebrating the stories that portrayed women's sexuality in a non-stereotypical manner.

About Lust Stories and its cast

Lust Stories is a four-part anthology series directed by four prominent directors of Bollywood. The concept of the anthology is based on the 2013 anthology film Bombay Talkies. The series premiered on Netflix in June 2018. Each story is a commentary on women's sexuality, breaking the taboo and making a statement that women too can have sexual desires and not be shamed for it. Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akashdeep Thosar appeared in the other stories of the anthology.

