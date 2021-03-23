Kiara Advani Congratulates Nitesh Tiwari For National Award, Hints About Exciting Project

Actress Kiara Advani, who has a jam-packed year with upcoming films in her kitty, recently took to her Instagram stories and left her fans excited with a hint of possible collaboration with director Nitesh Tiwari. Congratulating the director for winning the National Awards as his film Chhichhore won an award under the Best Film category.

Kiara Advani to collaborate with Nitesh Tiwari for a new project?

While congratulating the director, the actress also hinted about shooting for an upcoming project with the director. Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with Nitesh Tiwari congratulating him for his victory saying, "Congratulations @niteshtiwari22 sir on winning the National award!!! Soo soo blessed I got to be directed by you today.. #somethingspecial #Comingsoon".

Juggling multiple projects simultaneously, Kiara Advani has her hands full with varied and diverse projects, offering an insight into her versatility by experimenting with new genres. The actress recently turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra with her Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2 co-actor Kartik Aaryan. The fashion designer brought Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan as the showstoppers on day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week. Kiara Advani was stunned in a shimmery silver lehenga. A plunging neckline, cut blouse, and an Indo-Western dupatta as a long train were the highlights of the sequined, embellished outfit. Kartik impressed in his all-black traditional avatar.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for her first release of the year Shershaah, Kiara Advani would also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, followed by Jug Jugg Jeeyo amongst her other exciting projects. Kiara's co-actor Kartik Aaryan has been diagnosed with COVID. He shared his diagnosis on Instagram with a post asking his fans to pray for him. According to reports, Kiara and Tabu and director Anees Bazmee are also expected to undergo a COVID test to determine their diagnosis.

(Image Credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

