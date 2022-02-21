Last Updated:

Kiara Advani Dedicates Her Critcis Best Actress Award At DPIFF 2022 To Dimple Cheema

Kiara Advani bagged the Critics Best Actress Award at Dadasaheb Phalke  Awards 2022 for 'Shershaah' & dedicated her award to Dimple Cheema.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Kiara Advani

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani


The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and honoured several artists for their contribution to Indian Cinema. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the Critics award for Best Actor and Best Actress categories respectively, for their performance in the biographical war drama Shershaah. As Kiara accepted her award, she dedicated the same to Dimple Cheema, the partner of late Captain Vikram Batra. Notably, Kiara portrayed Cheema's role in the 2021 war drama movie.

Kiara Advani dedicates her Critics Best Actress award to Dimple Cheema

Kiara Advani won the Critics Best Actress award for her performance as Captain Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in Shershaah. As per Bollywood Hungama, as the actor accepted the award, she dedicated it to Dimple Cheema and said, "This award I want to dedicate to Dimple who I portrayed in the film.  It's been the most emotional journey and this is to Dimple and all the unsung heroes who have been the force behind the armed forces, for their dedication, unconditional love and support for the nation." 

Kiara further noted that Shershaah was special for not just the cast and crew but the entire nation. Kiara said that there was so much gratitude in her heart as the biopic on Captain Batra had been unanimously loved by the audience and the critics. Shershaah is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history during the Kargil War.

READ | Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's upcoming 'RC15' makers commence recce in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan as the female lead. The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. She will also be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role. The actor has also been roped into star opposite actor Ram Charan for director Shankar's next movie tentatively titled RC15

READ | After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to star in another film? Deets here

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

READ | 'RC 15': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani movie makers issue warning against anti-piracy on sets
READ | DPIFF Awards 2022: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani win Critics Best Actors for 'Shershaah'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kiara Advani, DPIFF 2022, Shershaah
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND