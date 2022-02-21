Kiara Advani Dedicates Her Critcis Best Actress Award At DPIFF 2022 To Dimple Cheema

The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and honoured several artists for their contribution to Indian Cinema. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the Critics award for Best Actor and Best Actress categories respectively, for their performance in the biographical war drama Shershaah. As Kiara accepted her award, she dedicated the same to Dimple Cheema, the partner of late Captain Vikram Batra. Notably, Kiara portrayed Cheema's role in the 2021 war drama movie.

Kiara Advani won the Critics Best Actress award for her performance as Captain Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in Shershaah. As per Bollywood Hungama, as the actor accepted the award, she dedicated it to Dimple Cheema and said, "This award I want to dedicate to Dimple who I portrayed in the film. It's been the most emotional journey and this is to Dimple and all the unsung heroes who have been the force behind the armed forces, for their dedication, unconditional love and support for the nation."

Kiara further noted that Shershaah was special for not just the cast and crew but the entire nation. Kiara said that there was so much gratitude in her heart as the biopic on Captain Batra had been unanimously loved by the audience and the critics. Shershaah is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history during the Kargil War.

Congratulations to @Kiaraadvani for winning the award for Critics Best Actress - Shershaah at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/QRCc5htbUY — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan as the female lead. The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. She will also be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role. The actor has also been roped into star opposite actor Ram Charan for director Shankar's next movie tentatively titled RC15.

