Actor Kiara Advani is currently enjoying family time as it's her sister Ishita Advani's wedding. The sisters' duo along with their close friends and family members jetted off to Goa for a destination wedding.

Several glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities of Ishita's Mehendi and cocktail party are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, the Shershaah actor is seen shaking her leg with the bridesmaid on the song Memba for Aisha.

Kiara Advani dedicates a special dance performance to sister Ishita Advani

Pictures and videos from Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita Advani's wedding have surfaced online. In one of the videos, Kiara was seen setting the stage on fire with a special performance for Ishita. The Kabir Singh actor had a gala time dancing her heart out on The Sky Is Pink song along with Anissa Malhotra Jain and other members of her girl gang. Kiara was also seen grooving to some Punjabi tracks with the bridesmaids. Several fan accounts of the actor posted the video of the grand event.

Here take a look-

The actor made several heads turn with her outfit for her sister's pre-wedding festivity. On the fashion front, Kiara put her best foot forward considering she is the bride's sister, and was seen donned in pink coloured thigh slit outfit. She left her hair open and her makeup was also to the point. Kiara posted a reel on her Instagram that captured her entire look for the event. Sharing the reel, the Good Newwz actor captioned the post as "When you’re ready in time to get a reel in 💕💁🏻‍♀️"Fans couldn't stop gushing over Kiara's look and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

Here take a look at Kiara Advani's post-

Kiara Advani Upcoming projects

Kiara recently won the Critics Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for the biographical war film Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The upcoming comedy-drama film has been directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul in pivotal roles. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Mera Naam in her kitty.

Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani