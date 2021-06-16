Kiara Advani Drops Hint About Clicking Sidharth Malhotra's Pic, Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who are making the headlines with their PDA, recently left the frenzy fans to wear their thinking caps. After Sidharth shared a sun-kissed picture on Instagram, his rumoured girlfriend Kiara left a comment that hinted that she was the photographer. The actress wittily praised the photographer.

Kiara Advani's hints at clicking Sidharth Malhotra's latest click

The actor had shared the picture and captioned it as “Chasing the sun. #nofilter.” Kiara was quick enough to drop a comment and wrote, Wow the photographer is too good.” Soon after her comment, fans could not control their excitement and bombarded the two stars with their questions regarding their status. One of the users wrote, “Why do I think that Kiara has clicked this picture?.” Another user requested the actress to share a picture with Sidharth together. A third user wrote that ‘Photographer is hot, but what about Siddharth.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “it is clear from the shadow that you have clicked the picture.”

Interestingly, in January this year, Kiara met Sidharth’s parents and they enjoyed a scrumptious lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai. She was also spotted arriving at Sidharth’s home on several occasions. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra even celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara and Sidharth will next be seen together in Shershah. According to various media reports, Sidharth Malhotra’s role in the Thadam remake has been offered to the actor, Aditya Roy Kapur. the makers of the Thadam remake movie announced their project last year, they even revealed how Sidharth Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur will be essaying the lead role in the film and it was slated to hit the screens in November this year. But the Thadam remake cast recently went through some changes when the actor, Sidharth Malhotra stated how he was occupied on his new screenplay and would like to opt-out of the film.

IMAGE: KIARAADVANI/SIDMALHOTRA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.