Kiara Advani Excited To Collaborate With Ram Charan For Shankar's Next Directorial 'RC15'

Actor Kiara Advani's birthday celebration doubled after she announced her next project RC 15. The actor has been roped opposite South Indian Actor Ram Charan for the film. The Shankar directorial marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram Charan. The two have earlier collaborated for Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019. The production house Sri Venkateswara Creations welcomed Kiara on board with a post on Twitter, “Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara.”

Kiara Advani, Ram Charan to star together in next RC 15

Kiara Advani romanced with Ram Charan earlier in Director Boyapati Srinu's Vinaya Vidheya Rama. However, the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office, thanks to gravity-defying stunt sequences and illogical stories. In a statement, Birthday Girl Kiara Advani said, "It's definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!"

Tentatively titled RC15, the film marks the 15th film of Ram Charan’s career. It is also Dil Raju’s 50th production venture. If sources are to be believed, S Thaman has been roped in to score the music for the film. On July 5, Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju flew down to Chennai to spend a day with director Shankar. Sharing the photo, Ram Charan wrote, "Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50 (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan recently wrapped up the shooting of RRR. Earlier this month, the actor resumed shooting for the action drama Acharya, starring his father Superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The Telugu movie, directed by Koratala Siva, features Charan in a pivotal role. The 36-year-old actor in a social media post informed about the recommencement of the shoot. “Shoot resumes for #Acharya!” Charan wrote alongside his character poster from the film. As per media reports, Chiranjeevi, 65, resumed the filming three days ago.

IMAGE: PTI/ALWAYSRAMCHARAN/Instagram

