As Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently expressed his grief on losing his pet Oscar, his rumoured partner Kiara Advani dug deep into her photo gallery to unveil some of the actor's lovable and unseen pictures with his late pet. While adding the pictures to her official social media handle, Kiara Advani also showered love on them both by adding heart emojis along with it.

Kiara Advani has currently a lot on her plate including some of the highly-anticipated movies namely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo which are expected to hit the screens in 2022. On the other hand, she will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu political drama film RC 15, alongside Ram Charan, Jayaram and Srikanth among others.

Kiara Advani gushes over Sidharth and Oscar's lovable pictures

Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she depicted how Sidharth Malhotra was cuddling with his pet, Oscar, who recently passed away.

In the first one, she shared a photo in which the actor was seen gazing into his pet Oscar's eyes while in the next one, she unveiled a beautiful moment of Sidharth and his pet where he was planting a kiss on him. She even captioned the picture as 'best Boys' and added a heart emoji next to it.

Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Sidharth Malhotra recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos and videos of his pet, Oscar, while revealing that he had passed away.

In the note, he mentioned how Oscar left a massive void in his heart, being his family in Mumbai for more than 11 years. Stating further, he also added how he was his companion there through thick and thin, always greeted him with the same enthusiasm regardless of his day or his health.

While signing off, he penned a note stating that he was eternally grateful that he chose him in this world and taught him so much.

The caption read, "Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health..." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani/@sidmalhotra