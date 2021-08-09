Kiara Advani 'felt Low' On 'Fugly' Failure; Says 'didn't Know If I’ll Get Second Chance'

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani recently appeared in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, along with her Shershaah co-actor, Sidharth Malhotra, and director Vishnuvardhan. During her appearance, the actor talked about the negative feelings that she experienced after the failure of her first film, Fugly. She revealed that she thought she might not get another chance. Read on to know more.

Kiara Advani thought she might not get another chance after Fugly

During her virtual chat, the host, Siddharth Kannan asked Kiara Advani about a 'moment of courage' professionally. Kiara Advani revealed, "For me, it was right after my first film. The film didn’t work and from there, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life, I don’t know if I’ll get a second chance, another opportunity.'" The Kabir Singh actor added, "Of course, I was much younger and I felt that it’s not going to happen. I just started feeling very low. I didn’t want to go out, I didn’t want to meet people and all of that."

Refusing to let herself down by one failure, Advani revealed how she gathered up her courage and chose to prepare herself for the future. She said, "But then, I just felt like, the one thing I have confidence in is that I can act and no matter what happens, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ Just because my first film didn’t do well doesn’t mean I stop and don’t try again." "So I got myself together. I went back, enrolled in other acting classes, dance classes, whatever to fill my day and prepare myself. I just decided that I am not going to stop, I am going to keep going and believe in myself. That was my moment of courage," the Good Newwz actor concluded.

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming war biopic, Shershaah. The film is based on the life journey of the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara Advani's latest film Shershaah will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. The actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in her kitty.

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

