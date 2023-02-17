Kiara Advani's First Photos With Her Parents From Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra Out

Soon after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony, Manish Malhotra has posted the new bride's unseen photos with her parents from D-day. In the photos, Kiara's parents can be seen walking while holding her daughter's hands.

They were decked up in complementing sorbet-tinted custom couture by the ace designer Manish Malhotra. Kiara looked gorgeous in an embellished pink pastel lehenga featuring fuschia and white colour palettes. Her parents' ensembles had a matching touch to her bridal couture.

While her father Jagdeep Advani sported a white sherwani featuring golden details, the actress' mother Genevieve Advani donned a blush pink lehenga. The trio's matching ensembles encapsulate emotions of "serenity and grace", dovetailing in complete harmony.

Check out the first photos:

More about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding festivities

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently hosted a grand reception at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai on February 13. The star-studded affair was attended by their friends from the entertainment fraternity including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn among others.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish affair at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet were held on February 5 and 6. Several celebrities including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla along with her husband Jay Mehta, and Isha Ambani attended the wedding.