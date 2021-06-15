Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Smooth MMA Skills In Her Latest Instagram Post

Actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her Mixed Martial Arts skills. She performed some polished and perfect moves in the video. Kiara’s fans gushed over her MMA techniques in the comment section of the post.

In her Instagram post, Kiara Advani can be seen kicking a cap off her MMA coach Lalit Gurung’s head. She did a spinning back kick and flicked the cap from Lalit’s head. After successfully performing the kick, Kiara can be seen overjoyed as she shows victory signs towards the camera. In the caption, Kiara wrote, “Hats off to him for trusting my kicks🤪 back with @mma.lalit after a year and a half 🥊”. In the video, Advani can be seen wearing a grey and orange tank top with black leggings. Her hair can be seen tied in a high braid.

Kiara Advani’s fans and colleagues commented on the post and applauded her MMA skills. Celebrity fashion stylist, Akshay Tyagi, commented on the post with hands raised emoji. One of the fans wrote, “You talented girl 😍😍😍” while another wrote, Beautiful and best 🎤🎙🎸🎬📽❤”.

Kiara Advani loves to travel in her free time and the fact is quite evident, going by Instagram feed. Kiara Advani's Instagram account is filled with photos and videos from her vacations to different exotic locations around the world. Recently she posted a throwback video of herself where she can be seen enjoying nature and the beach in the Maldives. She captioned the post and wrote, “Missing the sunshine & tan 🌞". In another throwback photo, she can be seen doing a backflip underwater and she wrote, “You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim 💙 #throwback”. In another post, Kiara gave her fans a glimpse of the beautiful snow-clad mountains of Sissu, Himachal Pradesh.

Kiara Advani made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Fugli. Then she went on to appear in many movies like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kalank, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Laxmii, and many more. Kiara will be seen next in the upcoming movie Shershaah, which traces the life of army captain, Vikram Batra. She will be paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film. Kiara will also be seen in upcoming movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Jug Jug Jeeyo and Mr Lele.

