Kiara Advani Follows Several Non-celebrities On Social Media, See List

Kiara Advani, over the last six years, has established herself as one of the top actors in the industry. Kiara Advani is quite popular on social media as well. The actor never fails to leave her fans in awe of her uber-cool fashion sense. These days as she has been quarantining at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, and she has been sharing updates about the same. Kiara Advani also follows several non-celebrities’ pages on social media too. Take a look.

Kiara Advani follows these non-celebrity pages on social media

Kiara Advani is a fan of the American sitcom, FRIENDS. She has been following the social media page of the show. The popular sitcom starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the lead role. The show aired from 1994 to 2004 and even today, it is considered to be amongst the popular shows in the world.

Kiara Advani also follows Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya Nanda on social media. Although the star kid has a private account, she is a regular on her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan’s social media. Navya Nanda also started her healthcare portal on social media titled Aara Health a while ago.

Additionally, Kiara Advani also follows stylist, Lakshmi Lehr. She is also the stylist for several A-listers in Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Ali Khan. Lakshmi Lehr has also styled Kiara Advani on several occasions.

Memes are the trend of social media. Kiara Advani also loves memes and she also follows several pages about memes. Additionally, Kiara Advani never fails to showcase her witty side on the internet. She regularly makes funny BTS edits of her shoots and showcases them to her fans.

Kiara Advani also follows the celebrity makeup artist Saloni on social media. She has done the makeup for Kiara Advani on several occasions. She recently did Kiara’s look for Angrezi Medium’s song, Kudi Nu Nachne De and she also styled her for Armaan Jain’s wedding festivities.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has an interesting line of projects ahead of her. She will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. She will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. Kiara Advani will also be a part of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

