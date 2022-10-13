Kiara Advani Gets Angry At Paps For Accidentally Pushing Senior Citizens At Latest Event

Actor Kiara Advani recently lashed out at the paparazzi after they accidentally pushed some elderly people while clicking her pictures.

The Shershaah star attended the screening of India's Oscar entry, Chhello Show in Mumbai's Juhu on Thursday. In a viral video from the premiere last evening, the actor came out in support of the senior citizen while getting angry at the paparazzi.

Stars like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vidya Balan among others were present at the film's premiere while supporting the cast ahead of the theatrical premiere on October 14. Amid the chaos and rush at the theatre last evening in Mumbai, Kiar Advani lashed out at the paparazzi for hurting senior citizens.

Kiara Advani gets angry at paparazzi

The video showed the photographers stationed near the stairs who asked the actor to pose for pictures and walk slowly. Speaking to them, Kiara said, "Aap log dekho na. Aap dekho. Yaha dekho (Please look here)." Addressing a few people, Kiara added, "Please go ahead. I’m so sorry." As she walked down the stairs she said, "Aap log dekho na kaun kaun hai. Senior citizens hai aur aap aese karrahe ho? Aaramse. Kya kar rahe ho aap log (See who all are here. There are senior citizens and you are doing like this. Careful. What are you guys doing)?"

Kiara Advani has been stealing the limelight ever since she has been believed to be dating her beau, Sidharth Malhotra. The two stars were recently spotted making an appearance together at producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday party in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Life claimed that Sidharth and Kiara are likely to get hitched by April 2023 in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance. The ceremony will take place at Malhotra's Delhi residence and is to be followed by a reception.

The outlet quoted a source saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are out in the open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair."

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla