Kiara Advani Makes 'sandy' Appearance In Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar; See Pic

Kiara Advani found herself in the centre of trolling and memes as her topless photo with a leaf with viral on the web. The shot was snapped by Dabboo Ratnani for his yearly calendar last year. The duo has yet again collaborated for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. Kiara shared the picture of the shoot on her Instagram.

Kiara Advani in Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Kiara Advani was seen in a sultry avatar again for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the photo. In the photo, Kiara was seen laying down in the sand as she posed for the camera. This isn't the first time that the actress has posed for the veteran photographer. Last year her topless photo with a leaf went viral and the actress found herself in the centre of all the memes.

Friends and fans react to Kiara Advani's photo

Fellow actress Alia Bhatt reacted to Kiara Advani's photo and left a comment writing "Wowza" with fire emoji's. Dabboo Ratnanai also left his reaction and called Kiara an "absolute beauty". Most of the fans in the comment section were all heart for Kiara's photo and left heart emoticons.

Kiara Advani announces the release date of Bhool Bhulaiaya 2

Kiara Advani will soon be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will also feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead role. Kiara recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself with her co-star Kartik Aaryan and announced the release date for their movie. The movie is scheduled to release on 19th November 2021

Kiara Advani upcoming movies

The actress will next be seen in the biographical war action drama movie Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra in a double role as Vikram and his identical twin brother Vishal. The movie traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The movie was scheduled to release on 2nd July but was postponed due to the pandemic. Kiara will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan as the male lead. The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

