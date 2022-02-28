Kiara Advani Has Gala Time As 'bride Squad' At Sister Ishita's Bachelorette's Party

Kiara Advani has been in the news over her rumoured love life with Sidharth Malhotra. While the gossip mills would eventually speculate marriage for the Shershaah lead duo, it is the former's elder sister who is set to tie the knot first.

The Kabir Singh star's sister Ishita Advani is all set to enter the next step of her relationship. The bride-to-be marked the occasion with a bachelorette party, where the actor was also present.

Kiara Advani celebrates sister Ishita's bachelorette bash

Kiara was a part of the 'Bride Squad' at the bachelorette bash of her sister on Sunday. The squad was all dressed in white as they expressed their delight while they geared up for Ishita's big day.

The would-be bride donned a pink top and blue jeans for the event. Her would-be husband Karma Vivan was also a part of the celebrations. The couple twinned in pink and were even seen cutting a cake that matched their outfits.

Kiara and Ishita's brother Mishaan Advani too was clicked in some of the moments.

As per a post on her Instagram stories, the wedding is likely to be held in four days. The person had used the term 'Ishi got her Karma.'

Interestingly, this term was used around the time Ishita and Karma had got engaged on November 22, 2019. The former had shared pictures from the moment where he had gone down on one knee and proposed.

At that time, Kiara too had written a post for Ishita's would-be husband. She had written that there was nothing better than seeing her sister so happy. She wrote that he had 'passed with flying colours' and that he was 'the first addition' to the family. She shared her excitement to spend 'fun times' and an 'amazing journey' with her would-be brother-in-law while wishing them love and happiness.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's relationship

Meanwhile, rumours around Kaira and Siddharth's rumoured relationship has regularly made headlines. The duo is often spotted by the paparazzi, and a recent glimpse of it was at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash.

On the professional front, Kiara recently won the Critics Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. She will be seen in films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani