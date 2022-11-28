Kiara Advani Hints At Unveiling 'secret', Fans Think It's About Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. On various occasions, the two actors have confirmed having a special bond between them but haven't directly reacted to their dating rumours. While the Shershaah stars are expected to tie the knot soon, Kiara Advani recently hinted at an announcement she has kept a "secret" for a while.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani left her fans puzzled as she penned a cryptic post about announcing something she has kept to herself for "long." In the post, the actor is seen donning a white outfit as she candidly smiles for the click. Sharing the short video, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor wrote, "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December."

As Advani teased the announcement, her fans speculated if it is going to be about her wedding with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. A fan wrote, "Shadi hone vali hai goiizz yehi announcement karna h," while another penned, "I guess it's wedding announcement fr." An IG user also wrote, "Am expecting about wedding."

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured romance

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reportedly knew each other long before they met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. The two grew closer as they worked on the movie. Earlier this year, the two spilled the beans on their special bond on a talk show. According to various media reports, both Advani and Malhotra hinted about their relationship on the talk show and piqued the curiosity of their fans by dropping a bombshell when they apparently talked about their wedding plans.

As per a previous Pinkvilla report, the rumoured couple has been scouting luxurious wedding locations for nearly a month in Chandigarh. A source close to them revealed they contacted Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts in Chandigarh, the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot last year. The report further mentioned the two stars earlier thought of getting hitched in Goa, but seeing Malhotra's big-fat Punjabi family, they dropped the plan.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani